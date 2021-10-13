As the film and television industry continues to recover from the pandemic, 60K workers may go on strike in the next days.

According to the Associated Press, the union for film and television employees said its 60,000 members may go on strike on Monday if a contract is not reached that meets their demands for fair and safe working conditions. A strike could stymie the industry’s already difficult recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak, halting operations that had only recently resumed.

If they are unable to reach an agreement that establishes new criteria for rest and food intervals, as well as pay for the lowest workers, the strike will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, according to Matthew Loeb, president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. If the union’s members refuse to work, production on a wide range of film and television productions will come to a standstill, both in Hollywood and elsewhere.

According to the Associated Press, Loeb stated that a strike date had been chosen to give the negotiations a fresh sense of urgency.

“Without a deadline, we could converse for the rest of our lives,” Loeb said in a statement. “Our members have earned the right to have their fundamental necessities met right now.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Jarryd Gonzales, a spokeswoman for the studios’ representative organization, stated, “There are five whole days remaining to reach a settlement.” “Studios will continue to negotiate in good faith in the hopes of reaching a new contract that will keep the business afloat.” During the epidemic, many behind-the-scenes individuals, like those in other businesses, began reevaluating their lives and the demands of their jobs. Now that manufacturing has resumed, union leaders claim that the “catch-up” has resulted in worsening working conditions.

Last week, Jonas Loeb, the IATSE’s director of communication, told the Associated Press that “people have experienced working conditions deteriorating and being worsened.” “And these 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers who are covered by these contracts are nearing the end of their tether.” It would be the first nationwide strike in the IATSE’s 128-year history, which includes cinematographers, camera operators, set designers, carpenters, hair and makeup artists, animators, and others.

Members of the union claim they are pushed to work excessive hours and are not given adequate rest through meal breaks and time off between shifts. Leaders claim that the lowest-paid crafts are paid inhumanely low pay. Streamers, too. This is a condensed version of the information.