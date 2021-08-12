As the fight against fake COVID cards rages, the University of Michigan has an 86 percent vaccination rate.

According to a recent survey conducted by the University of Michigan, 86 percent of kids have been vaccinated for the school year 2021-2022.

As the college prepares to open its doors for the 2021-2022 school year, the University of Minnesota issued a research on Tuesday that lists who has received the COVID-19 immunization. Currently, 86% of students are fully vaccinated, 70% of employees are fully vaccinated, 82 percent of faulty are fully vaccinated, and 68% of staff are fully vaccinated.

Individuals are deemed “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving their final vaccine dose (second dose for the two-dose vaccine; single dose for a one-dose vaccine).

Anyone who is exempt from the COVID-19 immunization due to a medical or religious reason is encouraged to submit their details by August 30.

The school declared on July 30 that all students, instructors, and employees on all three campuses must be completely vaccinated by August 30. This rule applies to Michigan Medicine as well (formally known as the University of Michigan Health System).

While immunizations are becoming more common, phony COVID-19 vaccination cards are becoming more common on college campuses across the United States. Rick Fitzgerald, the Associate Vice President for Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, spoke with this website about how the university plans to address the problem.

“We require students and workers to complete an online form that can only be accessed with a verified U-M login attached to a specific person,” Fitzgerald explained. “The person fills out the form, which includes dates, vaccination names, and vaccine lot numbers. A copy of the person’s vaccination card must also be uploaded.”

In addition, all individuals must “electronically sign a consent form as well as an attestation that the information they are sharing is accurate,” according to Fitzgerald. Staff from the University of Minnesota is on hand to double-check the data and fill in any gaps.

Fitzgerald also mentioned that vaccine counselors are accessible for children or staff who are still hesitant to get the vaccine. The school’s website has more information on the vaccine counselors.

In addition, on Wednesday, the University of Minnesota imposed a mask mandate, mandating all students, instructors, and staff to wear face coverings when indoors. This is the requirement.