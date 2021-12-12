As the feud with Trump heats up, Chris Christie says the Capitol riot was “driven from the top.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie declared on Sunday that the Capitol riot on January 6 was “directed from the top,” a clear allusion to former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“Everything you saw was driven from the top,” Christie stated on ABC’s This Week in response to host George Stephanopoulos’ comment regarding the events leading up to the Capitol incident, including the involvement of Trump’s supporters in the White House during his presidency.

“It could explain why the former president and his associates are putting so much effort into refusing to comply,” Stephanopoulos remarked.

“The [previous]president made it very obvious that he did not want to surrender the election, that he would not concede the election,” Christie said. “By the time we got to the end, you had a group of people surrounding him who were C-team players, at best, on their finest day.”

Christie claimed that despite individuals “on the outside” advising him that “this is over and you need to concede,” the C-team players would tell the former president what he wanted to hear.

“That was something he didn’t want to hear.” Christie said, “So he went to the C-team players and got that.”

“Let’s not kid ourselves,” the former Republican governor said, adding that the January 6 committee’s probe will finally uncover the facts pertinent to the Capitol attack. This was a top-down process carried out by C-team members. That’s why it appears to be a Keystone Cops operation; it was.” Trump’s office was approached for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publication.

Christie’s comments come as his rivalry with Trump over Trump’s assertions of a “rigged” 2020 presidential election heats up. Christie refuted the charges in a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Nevada last month.

“We can no longer talk about the past and past elections—no matter how you feel about that topic, no matter how you feel about that election, it is over,” he remarked.

Soon after, Trump issued a statement rebuking Christie’s remarks, saying, “Chris Christie, who just gave a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was just absolutely butchered by his statements that Republicans. This is a condensed version of the information.