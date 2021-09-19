As the feud between Trump and McConnell heats up, Trump calls McConnell “very bad for the Republican Party.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Donald Trump recently spoke with lawmakers and associates about possibly removing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom the former president described as “extremely toxic for the Republican Party.”

According to politicians and staffers, Trump was gauging enthusiasm in deposing McConnell, but Senate Republicans are hesitant to move forward with such a proposal.

Trump did not indicate whether he was recruiting possible challenges to McConnell, who represents Kentucky in the Senate, according to the Journal. But, according to the former president, Republican senators should remove McConnell from his leadership role.

According to the publication, Trump answered, “They ought to.” “I believe he is a disaster for the Republican Party.”

McConnell’s removal appears unlikely, according to some Republicans interviewed by the Journal.

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told the publication that he doesn’t “see that occurring realistically.” Furthermore, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham stated that McConnell was necessary for Trump’s legislative accomplishments, but that the former president is unlikely to cease targeting the Senate Minority Leader.

The conflict between Trump and McConnell has been escalating for some time, and it now threatens to split the GOP as Republicans attempt to retake Congress next year.

After McConnell voted in favor of approving the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure in August, Trump dubbed him the “most overrated man in politics.” Senators Bill Cassidy and Mitt Romney were among the 18 Republicans who voted yes on the bill in a 67-27 vote that month.

“I’ve been quietly saying for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated politician in the country; now I don’t have to be. Trump stated at the time, “He’s trying so hard to give Biden a victory, now they’ll go for the big one, including the largest tax increases in our country’s history.”

Trump also criticized McConnell in July, claiming that he is a weak politician who is impeding the Republican Party’s development.

The comments came during the former president’s interview with Vanity Fair, in which he discussed how he tried to persuade McConnell to drop the filibuster when the Republicans were in control of the Senate.

“He’s a complete moron. During the debate, Trump stated, “I don’t think he’s clever enough.” This is a condensed version of the information.