As the Fed Chair tries to maintain the economy’s recovery, Biden is expected to offer Powell a second term.

The Associated Press stated that while President Joe Biden has yet to make an announcement, he is anticipated to re-nominate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term.

The expected offer comes amid progressive groups’ objections about increased risks to the financial system under his leadership, as well as praise from some economic circles for his leadership during the recession.

Powell’s term ends in early February, but prior presidents have stated that re-nomination choices will be made by late summer or early fall. Powell’s relaxation of bank restrictions has been criticized, and others think he isn’t sufficiently committed to addressing climate change dangers in the Fed’s control of financial corporations, according to the Associated Press.

Powell is well-liked on Wall Street, and the various emergency lending initiatives put in place during the pandemic have been praised. However, the Fed is likely to begin reducing the economic boost it has supplied since the outbreak of the pandemic, forcing Powell to conduct a difficult balancing act in the economic recovery ahead of his scheduled announcement, according to the Associated Press.

Powell has hinted that the Fed will declare that it will begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month, following its policy meeting on Wednesday. The purpose of these acquisitions is to maintain long-term lending rates low in order to encourage borrowing and expenditure.

When the Fed completes its bond purchases by mid-2022, it will face a more challenging decision: when to raise its benchmark short-term rate from zero, where it has been since COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the economy in March 2020. Raising that rate, which impacts a wide range of consumer and commercial loans, is meant to keep inflation under control. However, it runs the risk of discouraging expenditure and undermining the job market and economy before they have fully recovered.

"We don't have a roadmap for what we're going through," Diane Swonk, Grant Thornton's chief economist, said. Powell must "walk a tightrope" between bolstering the economy and not "turning a deaf ear to inflation." The Fed's likely decision to cut its bond purchases this week comes at a time when the US economy has been plagued by high inflation for far longer than expected.