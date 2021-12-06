As the Fed becomes more open to a faster taper, speculation grows that rates will be raised sooner than expected.

The Federal Reserve has indicated that it is likely to accelerate the pace at which it is winding down its asset purchases, citing concerns that more can be done to combat inflation. As a result, debate is growing as to whether interest rates would be raised sooner than predicted.

Officials at the Federal Reserve have been signaling for months that they want the pandemic-era stimulus measures curtailed in order to stop inflation from rising. Now, the central bank is signaling that it is prepared to reduce down more aggressively and sooner than expected.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress last week that he favors a more rapid winding down of the Fed’s stimulus initiatives. Powell asserted that new threats posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as the ongoing agony of global supply chain bottlenecks, may compel a faster finish to the tapering of asset purchases.

“At this point, the economy is very strong, and inflationary pressures are higher,” Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee. “It is therefore appropriate in my view to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases, which we actually announced at the November meeting, perhaps a few months sooner,” Powell said.

The Fed’s recent shift in thinking is reflected in its unexpectedly hawkish view. Powell had maintained throughout the year that today’s inflation would be “transitory,” but that view has been largely abandoned as inflation has soared to almost three times the Fed’s intended rate, with prices for basic items rising to levels not seen in decades.

Initially, Powell’s asset taper, which he unveiled in early November, had a timetable for when it would begin to implement its stimulus programs. Powell, on the other hand, stated from the start that the Fed would want to stay flexible if it felt the need to change its stance.

Despite the Fed’s efforts to provide clarity on its tapering, it has been less forthcoming about when it will begin to raise interest rates, which have been held around zero since the outbreak began. Officials predicted a rate hike by 2023 in a meeting that preceded the Fed’s taper decision, but left the possibility of one coming sooner in 2022 open.

Following the announcement of the taper decision, Powell stated that the Fed would act in accordance with it.