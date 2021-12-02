As the fate of Roe v. Wade looms, a new Texas law restricts the use of abortion-inducing drugs.

A new rule in Texas that bans the use of abortion-inducing medicine entered into effect Thursday as the Supreme Court deliberates on a case that might determine the future of the Constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

After seven weeks of pregnancy, a new Texas law renders providing such drugs a felony. It is also against the law to transmit medication over the mail.

The Supreme Court began hearing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Wednesday. The case revolves around a 2018 Mississippi state law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is in direct conflict with the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which granted women the right to an abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, which is roughly 24 weeks.

The Supreme Court’s decision in this case might overturn Roe v. Wade and give states the authority to pass abortion bans. The Supreme Court has also yet to rule on Senate Bill 8, a contentious Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks and permits private people to enforce the prohibition through litigation.

Women are more likely to seek abortion-inducing drugs from out-of-state or overseas sources, according to critics of Texas’ new abortion-inducing medication regulations. Women seeking abortion drugs without a doctor’s prescription are also becoming a major concern.

The Texas Tribune quoted Farah Diaz-Tello, a senior legal counsel for the reproductive justice legal group If/When/How, as saying, “Texas is looking at the ways that people are navigating around restrictions and trying to make that as unsafe and as frightening for people as possible in order to deter them.”

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas already had among of the harshest abortion medicine regulations prior to the new law. According to research from The Kaiser Family Foundation, Texas is one of at least 19 states that prohibit patients from using a prescription obtained through an online medical appointment to obtain medication.

The rule, which took effect on Thursday, makes it illegal for anybody to provide abortion drugs via “courier, delivery, or mail service,” and the FDA has already taken action against several organizations seeking to serve Texas.

Medication-induced abortions are also referred to.