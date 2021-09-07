As the ‘famous’ poet dies in her arms, his wife is crushed.

After her three-year struggle with breast cancer, the widow of a well-known poet characterized her late wife as a “bright legendary woman.”

Sandra Richardson had battled cancer for three years, and during her final months, celebrities such as Alison Steadman, Jon Snow, Duncan Ferguson, Benjamin Zephaniah, and Ruby Wax performed her poetry online to show their support for the 57-year-old.

The Bootle woman died in the arms of her wife, Clare Beloved, at Marie Curie Hospice in Woolton on Wednesday, September 25.

Mrs Richardson was well-known on Merseyside as a social enterprise leader who built a successful career as the chief executive of a youth cooperative and aided many children as they grew up.

“Sandra was a wonderful iconic woman who made everyone feel secure around her, and the personnel at Marie Curie went above and beyond to make her feel safe in her last difficult months,” Mrs Beloved told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s a testament to her life that so many more people are now producing lovely memorials and wishing to contribute even more money to the fundraising, which has already raised £21,000.

“Sandra was a really ordinary woman who enjoyed being in the company of other ordinary people. She had a gift for relating to young people in a very grounded and down-to-earth manner.

“But she also went to Downing Street, for example, where she felt at ease sitting around a table with high-powered people and speaking her mind.

“She was determined to make a difference and give young people a voice.

“How she could carry that voice, be herself, and do tremendous things in the world is extremely unique.”

Sandra resided in Toxteth with her wife before relocating to the hospice, and she also left a lasting impression in Knowsley, where she raised thousands of pounds to help create the Our Place youth centre in Huyton.

Her funeral will be held in a private ceremony on Thursday.

“It’s been horrible to lose her,” Mrs Beloved, 48, added.

“People think of us as a big love story, and since she’s gone, I’ve been trying to focus on her writings.

“I believe it is.”

