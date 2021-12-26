As the family looked on in horror, a puppy was murdered in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

After their beloved pet was killed in a suspected ‘hit and run,’ a Wirral mother said her family’s Christmas was devastated.

On Christmas Eve, one-year-old Benny was driven over and killed by a dark-colored automobile, according to Helen Stewart-McKaigue.

Benny, a Poodle crossed with a Bichon Frise, escaped from a relative’s house on Brimstage Road in the Heswall area, according to the sad mother.

Despite the fact that most automobiles slowed down, she said one car’refused to stop.’

“So my daughter and two other family members went to see my sister-in-law on Brimstage Road,” she explained.

“They took Benny, my son Harry’s dog, with them.” Benny was able to get out of the house.

“They were able to flag down cars on the highway.”