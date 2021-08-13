As the facility becomes a private cafe, community groups are left with the ‘ex-bike store for meetings.’

Neighbors have expressed their displeasure with plans to convert a communal building in Kirkby into a privately owned cafe.

The Mill Dam Park community facility, dubbed “The Shed” by locals, was completed in 2019 as a replacement for the former two-story community structure, which housed groups such as the Sea Cadets, Pedal Away, and the Kirkby Walking Group.

However, all prior users have fled Mill Dam Park, claiming that the new structure is unfit for use, and the municipality has decided to lease the majority of The Shed to Espositos cafe, with only a small box room set aside for community use.

Independent councillor Steve Smith accused Knowsley Council of “hubris,” saying, “This is just another Kirkby facility replaced with a poorer product.” Is this all Kirkby and our kids have gotten?”

The council has stated that the park has received significant investment and that the replacement of the community building was the result of “extensive public consultation.” The cafe owners have stated that they would be happy to “explore” community groups using the space during the evenings when the business is closed.

Cllr Smith, on the other hand, asked, “If the consultation was so thorough, why isn’t one member of the original stakeholder group incorporated in the building?”

The process of securing a new building took four years.

Mill Dam Park was home to one of Europe’s largest adventure playgrounds for years, and also hosted events and away days for youngsters from the Tower Hill estate nearby.

Most of that had halted by 2017, but the two-story community building, which had been built in the 1970s, was still intact, albeit in need of some modest repairs.

During that year, the council held public hearings on plans to improve the park and prepared a strategy for facility upgrades.

Despite the fact that local home developers contributed money and the Veolia Environmental Trust contributed £72,800, the reality has disappointed some.

Much of the playground equipment has been refurbished, but full-sized football grounds have yet to be built, and a footpath that used to extend all the way up to Tower Hill has been cut off by a new home development.

Marie Groves, a long-time resident of the