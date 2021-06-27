As the EU prepares to resume negotiations with Putin, Russia’s neighbors are anxious.

Bordering countries have expressed grave anxiety about a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, comparing the approach to attempting to persuade a bear not to take honey.

In its approach to Moscow, the European Union is fundamentally split. Russia is the EU’s largest natural gas supplier, and it is involved in a number of foreign wars and crises involving Europe’s strategic interests, such as the Iran nuclear deal and the Syrian and Libyan conflicts.

Germany’s economic interests in the region are substantial, particularly the NordStream 2 undersea pipeline project, and a number of nations, including France, are hesitant to continue waging sanctions against Russia, including after the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Putin is becoming increasingly autocratic, and he wants to separate himself from the West, according to the EU. Both the 27-nation commercial bloc and NATO’s military alliance are working hard to bring Russia to the negotiating table. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month was a rare exception.

“We must deal with Russia, but we must be very wary about Putin’s regime’s true intentions,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters at an EU summit in Brussels where the subject will be discussed. “So far, we haven’t seen any significant changes in Russia’s behavior pattern.”

"If we start engaging without any good improvements in Russia's behavior, it will send very ambiguous and negative messages, for example, to Eastern Partnership countries," Nauseda added.

Estonia and Latvia, the other two Baltic states, are likewise wary of reaching out to Russia while the Minsk agreements aimed to bring peace to Ukraine, whose Crimean Peninsula Russia annexed in 2014, remain unfulfilled. In eastern Ukraine, separatists supported by Russia are at odds.

