As the eruption of the La Palma Volcano continues, it is hurling football-sized balls of lava into the air.

After receding for several days last week, the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, off the northwest coast of Africa, erupted again, hurling football-sized chunks of lava into the air.

Images from the Canady Islands Volcanology Institute showed lava balls blasted hundreds of meters from the crater, dubbed “volcanic bombs.”

The volcano on the Cumbre Vieja ridge first erupted two weeks ago, but it went quiet for a few days last week. Since the volcano erupted again on October 1, volcanic activity has increased, becoming more explosive.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Authorities on the island of La Palma said Monday that they are stepping up their monitoring of an erupting volcano after a section of the crater collapsed, unleashing a cascade of more liquid and faster-moving lava.

According to Mara José Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute of the Canary Islands, the crater was “like a dam.” Fiery molten rock burst out of a “lava lake” inside when a section of its wall collapsed.

The more fluid lava followed the same path as previously melted rock, filling up crevices and flowing over the edges onto the surrounding countryside.

The lava flow has grown to 1,250 meters (4,100 feet) in width, up from 300 meters (1.000 feet) on Sunday when the crater partially collapsed.

More earthquakes shook the island on Monday, but officials said they were deep below and unlikely to cause fresh cracks.

According to Miguel ngel Morcuende of the regional volcano emergency service, the area covered by lava has risen to more than 413 hectares (1,020 acres), and the new rocky shelf on the shore where the lava meets the Atlantic Ocean already covers almost 33 hectares (approximately 80 acres).

“It’s not over yet; we don’t even know how long it will take,” regional president ngel Vctor Torres of the Canary Islands told public television RTVE. “We’re in the hands of nature.”

The eruption has had little impact on La Palma, which has an estimated population of 85,000 people. Rapid evacuations helped to reduce the number of people killed or injured as a result of the eruption.

However, the lava is wreaking havoc on property, public infrastructure, and crops.

It has devastated about 35 kilometers (about 20 miles) of road and has partially or fully destroyed over 1,000 buildings, predominantly residences.