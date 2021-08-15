As the embassy warns of a fire at Kabul’s airport, U.S. citizens are advised to “shelter in place.”

According to the US embassy in Afghanistan, American nationals in Kabul were told to stay in place on Sunday after reports that the city’s airport was on fire.

In a security advisory, the embassy stated, “The security situation in Kabul is rapidly changing, particularly at the airport.”

As the Taliban marched into the capital city, American diplomats, officials, and Afghans fled to the airport to flee. According to this website, the airport is the only way out of the nation because Taliban fighters control every border crossing.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban entered Kabul early Sunday and announced the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace. With helicopters hovering overhead attempting to evacuate U.S. forces, the city has been “seized by terror.”

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.