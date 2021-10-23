As the driver was caught, a child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

At around 5.15pm today (Saturday), emergency services were called to Ritson Street in Toxteth to reports of a collision involving a Nissan Micra and a young pedestrian.

The young girl was treated by paramedics on the spot and transferred to the hospital, where she is being treated for significant head and leg injuries.

When The Washington Newsday arrived at the scene at around 9.30 p.m., police had closed the top of Ritson Street and had set up a cordon on the road leading to Thames Streets.

A matrix police van was on the scene, and investigators were spotted looking into the Nissan Micra.

On the road, there were also cones.

The Micra’s 40-year-old female driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through hazardous driving. She was taken to a police station and will be examined by officers, according to police.

“Emergency services are now in Toxteth following a major RTC this afternoon, Saturday, October 23,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

Anyone who observed the incident or has any information that could help the inquiry should contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 1530, @MerPolCC on Twitter, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, referencing reference 0777 of October.