As the demand for taxis grows, Uber is hiring 500 extra drivers in Liverpool.

Uber is looking to hire 500 additional taxi drivers in Merseyside to fulfill rising demand as cities around the UK open up in the aftermath of the pandemic.

It’s part of the cab-hailing service’s nationwide recruitment campaign to sign up 20,000 more drivers as demand for rides continues to rise.

All Uber drivers are now entitled to at least the National Living Wage, however many can and do make more since the law was changed.

READ MORE: A mother with a newborn confronts an insensitive stranger in a car park

Uber drivers can also take advantage of a number of additional incentives that are not available on any other ride-hailing app. These benefits include a 20 percent increase in holiday pay and a pension, parental leave payments, sickness and injury insurance, and GMB union representation.

“As the UK has opened up, demand for Uber trips has surged, meaning we need more drivers on the road,” said Ash Kebriti, Uber’s general manager for the UK and Ireland.

“Since the lockdown, we’ve witnessed a 6% rise in demand in Merseyside as people return to work, restaurants, and bars. There has never been a better moment to join, especially because we are the only company that offers all drivers holiday pay and, where applicable, membership in a pension plan.”

Those interested in driving for Uber can apply here.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.