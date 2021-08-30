As the Delta Variant Surges, the EU will restrict the flow of American travelers.

The European Union (EU) voted today to impose new restrictions on nonessential travelers arriving from the United States.

The EU’s 27-country bloc, which includes France, Italy, and Germany, voted in June to lift prior EU limits. However, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the United States has reported 588 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people in the last two weeks, well exceeding Europe’s 75 new cases per 100,000 criterion.

COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant have increased dramatically in recent weeks, with ICU capacity in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas all exceeding 90%.

The EU will revisit the issue in two weeks, as part of its standard routine for monitoring international travel. Should cases in the United States arise between now and then, Americans may be permitted to travel for non-essential purposes once more.