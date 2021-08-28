As the Delta Variant Rages, Oregon Counties Join the Rush for COVID Morgue Trucks.

This week, two Oregon counties requested refrigerated trucks to transport the bodies of deceased coronavirus patients, joining a growing number of local governments that have needed the additional resources as the COVID-19 death toll rises.

According to the Associated Press, Oregon’s office of disaster management stated Saturday that Tillamook County, on the state’s northwest coast, and Josephine County, in the southwest, had both requested trucks.

COVID-19 has reached a critical stage in Tillamook County, officials claimed, with the county’s single funeral facility “consistently reaching or beyond their limit” of nine bodies.

“In Tillamook County, the increased number of COVID deaths has put a burden on our ability to store the bodies of the deceased. Waud’s Funeral Home is licensed to handle nine people, but it has been full since late last week. We have ordered a refrigerated morgue truck from the state due to increasing COVID mortality and the expectation of additional deaths,” the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners said in a statement Tuesday.

As the Delta variety spreads among unvaccinated community members, the county has reported more new positive cases in the last two weeks than in the first ten months of the epidemic, according to the board. The number of COVID deaths in the county has more than doubled in the last week, from five to eleven.

“The COVID outbreak in Tillamook County has reached a tipping point. Six new COVID deaths occurred between August 18 and August 23, 2021. Six people have died tragically in the last six days. We mourn the loss of our friends and neighbors, as well as their families. “We are deeply saddened by your loss,” the board added.

Meanwhile, in Josephine County, Emergency Manager Emily Ring requested a refrigerated trailer that could contain “20-48 cadavers” from the state on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, Ring claimed the county hospital’s daily body storage capacity is being exceeded, and the five funeral homes and three crematoriums are “daily on the verge of crisis capacity.”

According to hospital personnel in Grants Pass, the county seat, Josephine County is “in full-blown health care crisis.” According to Oregon Health Authority data, the immunization rate in Josephine County is barely 53%, and the great majority of COVID-19 patients are in hospitals and intensive care units. This is a condensed version of the information.