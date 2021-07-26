As the Delta Variant continues to rage, Fauci believes the CDC should reconsider its stance on masks for vaccinated Americans.

As the Delta variation causes COVID cases to spike across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may reverse its advise on non-mask wearing for vaccinated people.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s senior infectious disease expert, said the mask rules are “under active consideration.”

According to USA Today, COVID-19 cases are up 171% nationwide, with the death rate up 19% from the previous week due to the Delta variety. The highly contagious Delta variation accounted for 83 percent of all new COVID cases, according to the CDC.

The CDC announced in mid-May that vaccinated Americans were no longer need to wear face masks indoors. According to Fauci, the CDC is revising its recommendation in light of the huge increase in COVID cases and the large number of persons who have not yet been vaccinated.

According to Fauci, the Delta strain in the United States is “overwhelmingly targeting unvaccinated Americans.”

“This is mostly a problem among the unvaccinated, which is why we’re out there basically begging the unvaccinated to go out and be vaccinated,” Fauci continued.

According to the CDC, almost 163 million Americans, or 49 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams concurred with Fauci, saying on Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that “greater mitigation is coming.”

“Whether it’s masking, closures, or your children being forced to return to virtual learning, it’s all coming. And it’s coming because the pandemic is once again spiraling out of control. And because we don’t have enough people vaccinated, it’s spiraling out of control,” he continued.

However, mask regulations are already in place in several regions of the country. Everyone 5 and older must wear a face mask indoors in Los Angeles County, and everyone 5 and older must wear a face mask indoors in St. Louis.