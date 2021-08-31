As the Delta Surges, fewer adults are refusing the COVID shot, indicating that vaccine hesitancy is waning.

According to a new poll, as the extremely contagious COVID-19 Delta strain spreads and vaccines become more widely promoted in U.S. workplaces, fewer adults than ever are refusing to get the shot.

Only one in five Americans said they are unlikely to obtain the coronavirus vaccine in a new Axios/Ipsos poll, the lowest proportion since the group began tracking surveys during the pandemic. The percentage of those who stated they would never get vaccinated has plummeted to only 14%, down one percentage point from July and four points from a similar poll conducted in May.

According to the survey, 80 percent of Americans are concerned about the spread of the Delta version in the United States, and 78 percent believe the current wave of infections is worrying – indicating that people are now more likely to seek protection against the virus.

According to the poll, other factors fueling diminishing vaccination apprehension include the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer/BioNtech injection and workplace immunization mandates.

One-third of unvaccinated Americans said FDA clearance would motivate them to get the vaccine, and 43% said their boss ordering vaccination would encourage them to get it, up from 10% in July.

According to Axios, Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs, said, “Schools, organizations, companies, and governments enforcing mandates are compelling individuals to deal with them.” “That’s exactly what’s going on.”

Despite the fact that adult vaccination apprehension appears to be waning, the study indicated that the majority of parents support getting their children vaccinated. Two-thirds of parents, or 68 percent, said they will or have already vaccinated their children, while only 31% said they would not.

A total of 1,071 individuals aged 18 and above were polled between August 27 and August 30. The margin of sampling error is 3.2 percentage points plus or minus.

The findings come as the United States continues to experience an increase in coronavirus incidence and hospitalizations.

As the Delta variation spreads, hospital ICU capacities in states like Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas have all surpassed 90% in recent weeks. The number of unvaccinated coronavirus patients facing serious health effects has frustrated healthcare personnel across the country, from Florida to California. This is a condensed version of the information.