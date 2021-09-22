As the debate over the debt ceiling pits progressives against Democratic leadership, Israel loses.

Progressives successfully insisted that a provision giving funding for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system be deleted, and the House passed a plan to avoid a potential government shutdown along party lines on Tuesday.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister, turned to Twitter to explain that the suspension of Iron Dome funding was only temporary. Progressives were set against Democratic leadership, which supports providing military aid to Israel. Although the package cleared the House, it may face opposition in the Senate, where a huge majority of Republicans oppose the plan’s debt-limit suspension provision. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) urged Senate Republicans to vote yes on the package, which would finance government agencies until December 3.

According to The Hill, Hoyer stated, “I hope Republicans will be consistent and do what they did before: vote to avoid a default and protect the American people from yet another terrible economic catastrophe just as we are coming out of a pandemic.” “This is not a Democratic debt,” says the author. It isn’t a Republican-created debt. It is owed to us. It is the United States of America’s debt. We don’t default on our obligations. We take care of our debts.”

By the end of the week, Hoyer committed to bring the Iron Dome funds to a vote as a stand-alone bill. After the hearing, Lapid, who is also Israel’s Alternative Prime Minister, tweeted that he had spoken with Hoyer and obtained assurances that the removal of the clause was merely a “technical deferral,” allowing the spending package to pass.

“I spoke tonight with Steny Hoyer, the House majority leader, regarding American help to the Iron Dome system,” Lapid tweeted, as translated by Twitter. “According to the dialogue, this was a technical deferral stemming from the fight in Congress over the US budget deficit ceiling.”

According to The Times of Israel, Iron Dome money was withdrawn from the bill on Tuesday after Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) asked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to make the adjustment. Some Democrats, both moderate and conservative, were angered by the withdrawal.

“I’m shocked and angered that some of my coworkers are against it. This is a condensed version of the information.