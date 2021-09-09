As the death toll from Hurricane Ida increases, Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Mindy.

Residents in Florida and other parts of the United States’ south are bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Mindy, which is expected to create flooding.

It comes as the death toll in Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, grew to 26 yesterday (Wednesday), with 11 more deaths in New Orleans.

According to reports, the current weather advisory is for the so-called Florida Panhandle, which was under a tropical storm warning last night.

Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico’s northern reaches, with advisories in place from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River, some 300 miles east of southern Louisiana.

Mindy is expected to dump up to 6 inches (15 cm) of rain across the Florida Panhandle, as well as parts of southern Georgia and South Carolina, this morning (Thursday). Some flash, urban, and small-stream flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center, is possible.

Mindy is the thirteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season in 2021, according to the latest reports.