As the deadline for stamp duty approaches, solicitors are feeling the heat.

According to the Law Society, stressed solicitors have been working late evenings and weekends to help home movers beat a stamp duty holiday deadline.

With only a few weeks until the full stamp duty concession expires, professionals may need to temper their customers’ expectations about closing deals on time, according to the report.

The stamp duty vacation was extended in the March Budget, and once the June 30 deadline has passed, a new tapering rate will take effect, which will last from July through September.

