As the deadline for moving into the new Royal Liverpool Hospital approaches, managers say there is no rush.

The Royal Liverpool Hospital’s board of directors has been accused of lacking urgency and speed in planning to transfer services to the long-delayed new structure.

An inspection team from the Care Quality Commission slammed the board of the NHS trust that runs both the Royal and Aintree Hospitals in a damning report released yesterday (CQC).

While the audit lauded frontline personnel for their dedication and compassion, it concluded that “out-of-touch” management were failing to address dysfunctional processes and patient hazards.

The inspection, which focused on patient safety at each hospital’s A&E department, occurred between the end of June and July 26 this year, and was followed by the departure of then-CEO Steve Warburton a few days later.

One of the issues raised was a “lack of pace, urgency, and grip” on the “major changes to service provision” that will be required to transition to the new hospital, which is set to open in March 2022.

Mr Warburton and his board members told the CQC inspectors that the trust was “sighted on the priorities” for the handover and that a six-phased process was in place.

Inspectors were told three different names when they asked who had been designated as the Senior Responsible Officer (SRO) for the handover, but what they saw and heard presented a different image.

“There was a lack of clarity around who was accountable and responsible for important decisions,” the team voiced worry.

According to the CQC report: “While the trust had continued to work closely with outside partners to address the risks connected with the building phase, the transition to the new hospital was now one of the most serious hazards facing the organization.

“With a fast approaching handover date for the new hospital, the Trust had a large amount of work ahead of the transition to the new hospital and new models of care.

“Despite the fact that this activity began as part of the New Hospital Board, service integration plans were not properly coordinated, and overall scrutiny and assurance were lacking.

“There was a lot of ambiguity.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”