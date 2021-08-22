As the deadline approaches, Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool has a transfer itch.

Jurgen Klopp has stated that he would not be swayed by the persistent calls for Liverpool to enter the transfer market.

However, while the transfer market is open, the Reds manager thinks he understands why there is so much focus on recruitment targets.

Liverpool confirmed Ibrahima Konate’s arrival from RB Leipzig at the end of May, but have so far refrained from adding to the £36 million deal.

Instead, Liverpool has placed a strong emphasis on player retention this summer, with Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk all signing new contracts.

Klopp acknowledges that the desire to bolster the squad before the August 31 deadline is understandable, and that he, too, likes the speculation surrounding player trades throughout the Premier League.

‘I don’t have his number,’ Jurgen Klopp admits about Erling Haaland amid Liverpool transfer rumors.

When it comes to the team he controls, though, the Reds manager claims he does not have the same urge to enter the market.

“There is so much focus on transfers and recruitment in football, especially in the Premier League,” Klopp added.

“I understand it, even if it doesn’t always appear that way when I speak to the media.

“I, too, am a football fan who has been drawn to stories about which team would sign which player.

“The difference is that when it comes to us, I don’t have that itch.

“I don’t blame anyone – whether it a fan, a pundit, a journalist, or players and coaches – for succumbing to the attraction of transfers.”

“However, as the manager of this team and the head of this football club, I must constantly keep these things in perspective,” he concluded.

“We have excellent players, and the majority of them have long-term contracts with us.

“Both this season and previous, we have done a good job of recruiting. We have an exceptional environment and a home field with an atmosphere that most people would envy.

“There are so many reasons to be optimistic. To be happy about. Is this a guarantee of success? Certainly not!

“This is football, specifically the Premier League, which is the world’s most competitive league.



