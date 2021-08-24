As the deadline approaches, 21,600 Afghans have been evacuated, leaving the number of Americans in the country uncertain.

At a Pentagon press briefing on Tuesday, Army Major General William Taylor said that about 21,600 civilians had been evacuated from Afghanistan in the previous 24 hours. It was the “best departure outcomes since evacuation operations began,” according to Taylor.

During that time, 12,700 people were evacuated by US military aircraft and 8,900 by partner aircraft. The military and partner aircraft operators are operating “around the clock,” with a jet leaving Kabul every 45 minutes, according to Taylor.

Following Taylor’s remark, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby stated that “nothing has changed” and that the US remained committed to completing evacuations by the August 31 deadline. He claimed that any Americans who choose to leave the nation will be evacuated, but he didn’t say how many Americans were remained, other than a “few thousand.”

“We remain dedicated to getting any and all Americans who want to leave out, and we still believe, particularly now that we’ve been able to enhance capacity and flow, that we’ll be able to do so by the end of the month,” Kirby said.

When asked why the Pentagon couldn’t provide more information about the “several thousand” Americans evacuated, Kirby said the “number literally varies by the hour” and that projected statistics could be inaccurate because Americans traveling abroad aren’t required to notify the US State Department.

The priority, according to Kirby, is to get Americans out of the country, as well as “vulnerable Afghans” and “as many of our SIV (special immigrant visa) applicants as we can get to the airport and out as quickly as possible.” He did say, however, that the agency is aware of the “challenges of time and space” and that it will continue to try to maintain and improve its present evacuation capabilities.

According to Kirby, US actions to assure safe passage have not yet expanded beyond Kabul’s airport, but the government is continuing to “assist safe transit.”

This pledge comes as allegations surface that the Taliban are preventing Afghan nationals from reaching airports. "We are begging the Americans: Please modify your strategy and don't encourage Afghans to leave," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said today. The Taliban is still doing so.