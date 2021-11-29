As the date for the contempt vote is set for January 6, ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark is in the crosshairs of the committee.

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department lawyer, will be held in contempt by a House committee probing the January 6 Capitol insurgency on Wednesday.

When former President Donald Trump erroneously claimed the election results were rigged, Clark sided with him. According to the Associated Press, the former Justice Department official came for a deposition on November 5 but declined to answer any questions, owing in part to Trump’s legal efforts to stymie the inquiry.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon was indicted earlier this month on two federal counts of criminal contempt, making Clark the panel’s most recent former official to face charges. The panel is also considering contempt charges against Mark Meadows, the former White House Chief of Staff, who was subpoenaed in September but has yet to be interviewed.

Clark’s case may be more problematic than Bannon’s, according to the Associated Press, because he attended the deposition and, unlike Bannon, was still a Trump administration member on January 6.

According to a report by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democrats, Clark backed Trump’s efforts to delegitimize and reverse the election results. He had a falling out with his Justice Department superiors as a result of this. Following this, Trump pondered elevating Clark to Attorney General, but decided against it when numerous advisers threatened to resign.

Trump has filed a lawsuit to halt the committee’s work, claiming executive privilege over records and interviews, claiming that his discussions and actions at the time should be kept private.

In a case that is somewhat similar, the Justice Department declined to prosecute former IRS official Lois Lerner on contempt of Congress charges in 2015 after Lerner gave an opening statement at a hearing but then repeatedly refused to answer lawmakers’ questions, citing her Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate herself.

The accusations against a former administration official, not a current one, are being considered by the Justice Department this time. It’s unclear what the department will do because there isn’t much precedence to go on.

Clark is one of more than 40 people who have been summoned by the committee so far. In Clark's subpoena, the committee's chairman, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, stated that the investigation "had discovered credible evidence that you sought to