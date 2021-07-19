As the Covid limits are relaxed, Liverpool health officials have issued an urgent warning.

While some are declaring today “Freedom Day,” Liverpool health officials are asking residents to take a variety of precautions to safeguard themselves and others in the city.

The government has withdrawn the majority of Covid restrictions as of today, although Liverpool continues to have high infection rates and lower vaccine uptake than many other locations.

People are still at risk of contracting the virus as a result, and health officials are concerned about the impact on the city’s hospitals and health services.

Liverpool’s World Heritage status will be decided by a secret ballot.

The situation at the city’s main hospital trust is escalating, according to The Washington Newsday, with operations being canceled to accommodate more sick Covid patients and doctors saying they are “terrified” about what will happen if restrictions are lifted.

Liverpool has a very high Covid infection rate of around 490 cases per 100,000 individuals, the highest since the devastating wave at the beginning of the year.

Many people in the city are also unvaccinated, with 65 percent of adults receiving only one vaccination and less than half receiving two.

As a result, Liverpool’s Health Protection Board has published a statement and set of recommendations in an attempt to keep residents safe in the city.

The board is urging people to keep wearing face coverings in crowded indoor areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as shops, supermarkets, and public transportation, as well as health and social care settings, such as hospitals, care homes, and GP surgeries, and faith settings, such as churches, synagogues, and mosques, where it would make others feel more at ease.

People are also encouraged to continue getting tested by the board.

“Everyone should undergo twice weekly quick symptom free testing using Lateral Flow Tests,” it added in a statement (LFT). People who have generalized symptoms such as a headache, clogged or runny nose, weariness or weakness, aches and pains, sore throat, or diarrhoea should take an LFT and, if the LFT test is positive, follow up with a PCR test.

“If they develop any of the key Covid-19 symptoms, such as a fever, a new persistent cough, or weight loss.”

“The summary comes to an end.”