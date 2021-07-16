As the court tells him he’betrayed’ his colleagues, the disgraced cop bends his head.

A disgraced police officer was informed that his attempt to cover up his assault on an innocent man had “betrayed” honest policemen.

For his disgusting behavior during – and after – a welfare check, Darren McIntyre was sentenced to 19 months in prison today.

The PC was chastised by Judge David Aubrey, QC, for acting with “sheer hostility and abuse of the authorities put upon you.”

E-scooters are making the city center a no-go zone.

In the early hours of June 19, 2019, McIntyre repeatedly punched Mark Bamber.

Paramedics had summoned him and three colleagues to the Ainsdale residence to do a welfare check on Mr Bamber’s spouse.

During that event, the 47-year-old became enraged and assaulted his victim without provocation.

During the attack, two of his colleagues turned off their body cameras, and all four witnesses presented stories that “did not live in the same universe, breathe the same air as that which actually occurred,” according to Judge Aubrey, who presided over their trial.

The officers claimed Mr Bamber was inebriated, hostile, and had attempted to headbutt McIntyre.

They were dismissed by Judge Aubrey, who said he was persuaded that Mr Bamber had not been confrontational or violent.

The judge admitted he was “awkward” and possibly combative – but only in response to McIntyre, who urged him to “wind your fing neck in” before threatening to “throw you in the fing car and put you in a cell” the next time he obstructs him performing his job.

Then came the onslaught, which left Mr Bamber covered in blood.

Judge Aubrey emphasized McIntyre’s inability to execute his job by reading the oath sworn by police officers.

“You, McIntyre, took an oath over 20 years ago,” he added. When I passed sentence on the other defendants, I reminded them of their oath.

“Let me also remind you of the oath: I solemnly, sincerely, and truly proclaim and assert that I will faithfully fulfill the responsibilities of constable with fairness, integrity, diligence, and impartiality, and that I will. The summary comes to a close.