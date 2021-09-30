As the country remains cash-strapped, China sends food and winter supplies to Afghanistan.

While the international community waits to see if the Taliban will reimpose severe rule before determining whether or not to resume aid to Afghanistan, China delivered winter supplies to the cash-strapped country on Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press.

China, a “friendly neighbor” that shares a border with Afghanistan, expects to deliver more food and supplies shortly, according to Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Alexander Matheou, Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said Afghanistan is facing a “extremely difficult few months” as low winter temperatures set in, health-care cuts put citizens at risk, food shortages rage, and drought and poverty ravage the country.

“Some solution to the financial flows into Afghanistan is required to ensure that at least salaries are paid and that vital commodities, such as power and water, are procured,” Matheou said.

Afghanistan has been shut off from receiving funds from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the United States, which froze assets held by the Afghan Central Bank in American banks, leaving the government short of billions of dollars. According to a World Bank assessment, the cutoff has been devastating, as foreign aid accounts for roughly 75% of Afghanistan’s public spending.

According to Matheou, the cuts have not only left Afghans without basic health treatment, but they have also resulted in the closure of 2,500 facilities and the nonpayment of nearly 20,000 health care personnel.

The IFRC is working to raise money for health clinics, disaster relief, and other services. Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the United Nations, has encouraged donors to contribute to a $606 million flash appeal that may support 11 million people in Afghanistan for the rest of the year. Only 22% of the appeal has been supported.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In an apparent attempt to impose order among Taliban ranks, the Taliban ordered its members to leave private residences they had taken over during last month’s blitz when the group seized control of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in Kabul, the Taliban fired shots to disperse a women’s march seeking equal rights, while Matheou warned that the coming winter and severe budget deficiencies will plunge Afghanistan into a serious “major humanitarian disaster.”

Hasan Akhund, the Taliban’s Prime Minister, issued the decree in response to recent public outcry. This is a condensed version of the information.