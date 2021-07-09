As the country recovers from the virus, local governments face a ‘£3 billion budget deficit.’

According to a BBC investigation, local authorities throughout the UK are facing a £3 billion budget deficit as a result of the pandemic.

As the country prepares to emerge from lockdown constraints, the broadcaster’s Shared Data Unit examined 170 upper-tier and single-tier councils to see how their finances are set up.

It was discovered that UK local authorities intend to save at least £1.7 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22, while depending on more than £500 million in reserves to help balance the books.

Despite the anticipated cuts, which are projected to have a particularly negative impact on the adult social care sector, the BBC reported that local governments expect a £3 billion budget deficit by 2023-24.

“In the coming months, we will take stock of the demands faced by councils and the resources available to meet them and will decide on the timetable for future funding reform,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) told the broadcaster, adding: “We will take stock of the demands faced by councils and the resources available to meet them and will decide on the timetable for future funding reform.”

According to the MHCLG, ten English local authorities have sought to the government for either further financial assistance or the power to treat revenue costs as capital expenditures, claiming “unique situations or residual concerns that have resulted in intolerable pressures.”

Croydon Council is at the top of the list, requesting £120 million in funding between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years.

Luton is next, with £49 million, and Nottingham has requested £35 million in further funding.

The Government’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) released its Covid-19: Local Government Finance report last month, which showed that ratepayers will have to pay an average of 4.3 percent more in council tax bills in 2021-22 due to budget gaps in local councils.

The MHCLG should do more to comprehend the “service implications of present budgetary difficulties,” according to the report.

It also suggested that the department and Treasury ensure that the next Spending Review “takes full account of the pandemic’s longer-term consequences on local government financing and the expectations placed on local governments.”

"MHCLG did step up to stave off a wave of council bankruptcies as a result of the pandemic, but," committee chairwoman Meg Hillier MP said.