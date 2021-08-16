As the country is taken over by Taliban troops, a UK student is “trapped in Afghanistan.”

A student from the United Kingdom believes he is trapped in Afghanistan because the country has been overrun by Taliban fighters.

According to Mirror Online, Miles Routledge traveled to Afghanistan just before the invasion and documented his experiences on social media.

The 21-year-old from Birmingham claims to be in a UN safe house while attempting to work with UK officials to return home.

According to The Times, the Loughborough University student traveled to Afghanistan because he enjoys exploring the world’s “worst locations.”

He uploaded images of himself smiling while visiting local food markets earlier this week, but he is now desperately attempting to exit the nation after the Taliban took possession of Kabul’s presidential palace.

The physics student claimed he disguised himself in a burqa to exit the nation, but was confronted by militants near the airport who inquired about his origins.

He claims he told them he was from Wales rather than British in the hopes that they would not realize he was from the United Kingdom and would let him go.

Mr Routledge claims to have seen dead bodies while seeking safety from the crisis and claims to have “accepted death.”

After reaching what he claimed was a safe house, he hosted a livestream to answer followers’ queries about his ordeal.

Some of his followers were suspicious of his locations, prompting the student to broadcast an Afghan power outlet and then create images of himself holding documentation that appeared to establish his travel dates.

“I like risk, I’m a banker, so it makes sense,” Mr Routledge, who said he spent the summer interning at a wealth management firm, told The Times.

“I dislike lying on a beach, so I decided to do something a little different,” he explained.

“After graduation, I’ll have a full-time job and possibly a family, so I won’t be able to do things like this.” [Afghanistan] appeared to be fairly pleasant, the food looked delicious, and it was dirt cheap.”

However, he has now expressed his remorse about his vacation on social media.

“I’ve bitten off more than I can chew and something hasn’t bitten back,” he posted on the internet.

