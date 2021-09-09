As the country holds a parade, North Korean officials promise to “solve everything our own way.”

According to state media, North Korean leaders promised to “fix everything our own way” during a parade commemorating the country’s 73rd anniversary late Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, the march appeared to be intended at a home audience rather than an international one, with a focus on health care professionals and security forces who defend the capital.

Despite the fact that Kim Jong Un did not give a speech, a member of the governing Workers’ Party’s Politburo gave assurances regarding the government’s efforts in the face of flooding and the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Ri Il Hwan stated in a speech that the government will continue to enhance defense capabilities and “firmly defend the dignity and fundamental interests of our people and solve everything our own way with our own efforts on the concept of self-reliance,” according to the news agency.

North Korea displayed its most aggressive strategic weaponry in January and October last year, threatening Asian rivals and the American homeland, but there was no evidence that the latest parade had missile weapons.

Experts say the toned-down ceremony reflected North Korea’s hard circumstances, which include continuous US-led sanctions, lengthy border closures because to the epidemic, and recent flooding that created food shortages.

The performers and tens of thousands of onlookers roared as Kim emerged as the clock struck midnight, according to North Korean official television, which broadcast a recording of the event on Thursday evening.

Kim, backed by top officials and beaming, kissed the youngsters who presented him with flowers and waved to the throng before taking a balcony overlooking the beautifully illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, which was named for his grandfather, who founded the country in 1948.

Kim was noticeably smaller than she had been at the start of the year, having dropped a significant amount of weight a few months prior. Because he has maintained his regular public appearances, experts believe the weight loss is an endeavor to better his health rather than an indication of illness.

Fighter jets flew in formation, blazing what seemed to be flares over the night sky, while paratroopers holding North Korean flags jumped from planes.