As the country deals with the aftermath of the earthquake, Haitian gangs kidnap a doctor and a surgeon.

In separate incidences, gangs in Haiti are said to have kidnapped a doctor and a surgeon, as the country continues to recover from an earthquake that killed over 2,000 people last weekend.

On his way to perform a cesarean delivery, the surgeon, an obstetrician, was kidnapped on Tuesday. It happened in Petionville, which is considered one of Port-au-safest Prince’s and richer neighborhoods. As a result of the delayed care, a lady and her kid died.

Dr. Ronald La Roche, the creator of the DASH network of low-cost hospitals, said of the surgeon’s kidnappers, “We are incensed with these people.” “They are to blame for this woman’s and her child’s deaths.”

Dr. Workens Alexandre, who was also apprehended, was one of the few orthopedic doctors in the country, and his services were severely required by earthquake sufferers with shattered limbs.

According to a representative from the Bernard Mevs Hospital, 45 of the 48 quake victims being treated there need orthopedic surgery.

Earlier this week, gangs in the tough Martissant district on the outskirts of the capital proclaimed a cease-fire to allow help to reach the southwestern portion of Haiti, which was severely impacted by Saturday’s earthquake.

It’s unknown whether those gangs were involved in the current kidnappings, but Roche claims that thieves have abducted people far beyond Martissant.

“We cannot rely on that,” he added of the alleged gang truce in Martisan.

“We have the impression that the gangsters are becoming more bold. They are currently working in Petionville, the city’s center,” said La Roche, whose network of eight hospitals and clinics would close to non-emergency cases in protest of the kidnapping.

27 earthquake victims are being treated in DASH hospitals, and they — as well as any emergency situations — will continue to be cared for.

Kidnappers have contacted the families of both doctors, but no ransom demands have been made.

The problem has gotten so terrible, according to a Bernard Mevs Hospital official who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns, that a scheme has been established up where doctors can stay in hospital rooms for two or three days to avoid the risk of travel.

Nearly 2,200 people were killed and another 12,000 were injured in the quake. The kidnappings.