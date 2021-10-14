As the council prepares for months of delays, the Lime Street contract has been terminated.

Following the bankruptcy of the business responsible for the reconstruction of Lime Street, Liverpool City Council has formally cancelled its contract.

It had been thought that a purchase of NMCN Ltd would allow work on the project to resume swiftly, but the contract’s termination will now cause several months of delays.

The Lime Street project, which has sparked fierce debate in the city, was thrown into disarray earlier this month when NMCN filed for bankruptcy after failing to sign off its 2020 accounts and secure re-financing.

The project entails a substantial renovation of the historic route, which will see traffic reduced to a single lane in each direction and additional open space created outside St George’s Hall.

The reconstruction was supposed to be finished in December, but the contract termination will cause many months of delays.

Subcontractors will be asked to make the site safe and secure in the first step of a three-part process.

The council will subsequently conduct a detailed assessment of the site, which will guide a fresh tender process as a new contractor is sought to complete the project.

The tendering process might take four to six weeks, with the remaining work on the project taking a comparable amount of time.

According to council insiders, the Lime Street project might be completed by March 2020 if everything goes according to plan, but there could be more setbacks.

The collapse of NMCN has given the council an opportunity to rethink the scheme, which has been widely panned.

According to The Washington Newsday, cabinet members have ordered officers to reconsider plans for a new reflection pool to be built outside St George’s Hall, and instead shift funds from that part of the project to the restoration of the Steble Fountain on William Brown Street.

Another major complaint of the proposal is that it will prevent buses from passing through, and MPs from all parties have requested the council to reconsider how bus routes could be improved.