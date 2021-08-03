As the council accepts “failures,” a foster carer is accused of molesting three children.

In a case that showed failures in Wirral Council’s child social care services, a foster carer was accused of sexual assault by three distinct children.

A Serious Case Review, an independent inquiry into the case of a 13-year-old girl conducted by Wirral Safeguarding Children Partnership and involving multiple different agencies, revealed the situation.

The kid, who was given the pseudonym ‘child Scarlet,’ had a horrible life, where she and her siblings were exposed to domestic violence, drinking, and drug addiction from an early age, according to the study.

Scarlet was taken away from her parents at the age of six and placed with a variety of foster families.

Scarlet was placed in the care of a foster pair in 2016, nicknamed ‘Jean and Bill’ in the evaluation.

Concerns about Bill had already been raised, and he had been probed by police four months before to Scarlet’s arrival for an undisclosed “event.”

“Although the investigation was not of direct injury to a child and no offence had been committed,” the assessment concluded, “the incident raised concerns about whether Bill could pose a risk of harm to children.”

“Allegations of professional risk of damage to children are managed by the Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO).

“In Bill’s case, the LADO found that those concerns were ‘unsubstantiated.’ Nonetheless, the local authority fostering agency should have asked the Fostering Panel to reconsider the couple’s registration as foster carers because the circumstances implied a breach of fostering standards.

“That was not the case. Scarlet’s social worker was completely unaware of the Bill-related concerns.”

Concerns were raised about Bill for the second time after a year about a “inappropriate” occurrence at a school, but nothing was done about his foster care.

Scarlet’s situation began to deteriorate, and Jean requested that she be relocated; however, the investigation discovered that little was done to address her concerns.

Bill and Jean’s fostering arrangements were handed over to a freshly qualified social worker without any sort of transfer that year.

“There is no evidence that a case transfer discussion took place, or that any of the issues that had previously been highlighted about Bill were discussed with the new,” according to the review.

“The summary comes to an end.”