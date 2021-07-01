As the cost of the lockdown rises, Liverpool loses 31,000 tourism jobs.

According to fresh data, the pandemic lockdowns cost the Liverpool City Region around 31,000 jobs in the tourism sector, costing the region billions in visitor expenditure.

The region’s tourism business has been gradually rising in recent years, according to research commissioned by Growth Platform’s Visitor Economy Team, with spending in the city region hitting £4.98 billion in 2019.

However, as a result of the Covid limits, the sector’s revenue has dropped by 58 percent.

The many local and national lockdowns associated to the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a 73 percent drop in national inbound visitors, with many businesses in the industry battling to stay afloat.

Inbound visitor spend fell by 79 percent last year, with average hotel occupancy down by 51 percent, according to the latest independent data commissioned by the Visitor Economy Team at Growth Platform – the Liverpool City Region Growth Company.

“The visitor economy has been one of the most impacted industries by Covid-19, and until last year had enjoyed a positive ascent in economic growth,” said Laura Pye, chair of the city region’s Visitor Economy Board.

“Despite this, the sector continues to be critical to the Liverpool City Region.” The focus is now squarely on recovery, which is already showing signs of improvement as we ease out of the constraints.

“The region’s new Visitor Economy Recovery Strategy, which will be released soon, will be important in this, with a focus on investment. A variety of initiatives are already underway to assist, ranging from marketing to business support and skills.”

Growth Platform said it worked closely with the Visitor Economy Network and its partners to design a new two-year recovery strategy as part of the city region’s recovery efforts.

The tourist economy recovery strategy for the city region will include a variety of efforts such as skills training, business support, and destination promotion.