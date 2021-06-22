As the contestants for Love Island 2021 are revealed, the victors are anticipated.

Although the competitors for Love Island 2021 have just recently been revealed, a sportsman and a model are already favorites to win.

Prior to the show’s premiere on Monday, betting gurus have offered their predictions for the Top Man and Top Woman.

Professional sports, models, a government worker, and an engineer are among the contestants this year.

Hugo Hammond, a cricketer, is expected to be a fan favorite among fans when the candidates were revealed this week.

Shannon Singh, a former beauty model, is expected to come out on top among the girls.

Hugo Hammond, a cricketer for England’s disability squad and the show’s first-ever disabled contestant, is a clear favorite to win.

Hugo is the early market leader, priced at 11/4, despite being born with clubfoot, a condition that affects one in 1,000 children.

Considering the positive reactions to past athlete islanders, Hashtag United player Toby Aromolaran is a solid contender for the top slot at 7/2.

Aaron Francis, a celebrity host who has mingled with Stormzy, and Northumberland labourer Brad McCelland are tied for fourth position at 4/1.

Jake Cornish, a water engineer, is the least likely to win, with bookmakers giving him a 5/1 chance.

Woman of the Year

Shannon Singh, a former glamour model, is the 3/1 favorite to win among the ladies.

Shannon spent her late adolescent years as a glamour model, describing the experience as her “golden days.”

When she arrives at the estate, she says she’ll be on the lookout for a “interesting hunk.”

Kaz Kamwi, an influencer and model, is seen as next most likely to win at 4/1.

With an impressive online following, Kaz already enjoys a successful career with major brand deals under her belt.

Third most likely to win, according to bookies is former beauty queen turned civil servant Sharon Gaffka who bookies have priced at 9/1.

Sharon will be joining the villa after an “intense year” working for the government throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Liberty Poole, a student and cheeky Nando’s waitress and Faye Winter, an estate agent are tied at 6/1.

At 8/1, Chloe Burrows, a financial services marketing executive is predicted to be the least likely to win by betting experts.