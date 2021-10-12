As the contentious Liverpool arms fair gets underway, there are major protests taking place.

Today, as a contentious arms fair gets underway in the city center, major protests are taking place around Liverpool’s waterfront.

Demonstrations against the AOC Electronic Warfare event, which is taking place today and tomorrow in Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre, have drawn a large police presence in the Kings Dock area.

The protests started last night, with some protestors reaching it to the convention center’s top.

After ‘licking his dinner plate clean,’ a 12-year-old boy died.

At the Pullman Hotel, two people were arrested for having things that may be used for criminal damage.

On suspicion of conspiracy to conduct criminal damage, officers detained a 46-year-old woman from Liverpool and a 31-year-old man from an unknown address.

Several other protestors appear to have been led into police vans in photos from this morning’s event, though the force has yet to confirm any additional arrests.

Palestinian Action protestors are still on the building’s roof this morning, and police negotiators have been conversing with them for several hours.

Images shot this morning show two persons on the roof of the building waving a Palestinian flag and blowing off pyrotechnics.

“It’s been extremely cold because I lost my coat on the way up,” one of those who made it to the roof told The Washington Newsday. I was using it to keep myself from getting hurt when it became tangled in something and was left behind because I was going quickly.

“It was a bit of a scavenger hunt to get here.”

He stated that they intend to remain on top of the structure throughout the arms fair in the hopes of shutting it down.

The protester, who did not want to be identified, went on to say: “The vast majority of Liverpool residents oppose the holding of this armaments fair.

“Several protests have taken place in the run-up to it, and every democratic process has been used up to this point.

“We’ve written to members of Parliament and councillors. We’ve tried every trick in the book to get this thing canceled. We’ve spoken with the building’s owners and others. We haven’t been able to obtain it.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”