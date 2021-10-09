As the company develops a flatulence-fighting duvet cover, say goodbye to pongs in bed.

Pong-busting bedsheets could be the solution for everybody who shares a bed with another person.

The age-old saying “better out than in” doesn’t always feel like the appropriate thing to do, according to the Mirror, especially when you’re in bed.

However, one firm may be on the verge of putting an end to the problem of your lover exhaling excessively in bed – and it could rescue your relationship.

Excessive noises and odors are a major issue when sharing a bed, especially when they occur frequently.

However, this anti-wind bedding from Shreddies, who previously released anti-flatulence underpants, could be the product.

According to the firm, carbon panels are integrated into the duvet cover and undersheet to trap odorous gas, in an effort to aid the affected — and those unfortunate enough to sleep next to them.

According to the duvet’s description: “A built-in carbon panel in the Flatulence Filtering Blanket Cover traps flatulence gases before they escape through your duvet.

“Simply place your duvet inside the cover, and your gas will be quietly filtered throughout the night.

“The porous carbon attracts and absorbs flatulence odours and is simply reactivated when washed, using the same technology featured in our award-winning underwear.”

According to the firm, the average person farts up to 20 times per night. “Many people have excessive flatulence at night,” stated spokesman Rebecca Jones. This is because the gas in your body ‘pools’ inside your colon when you’re lying down, rather than coming out in small bursts as it does during the day.

“This gas is emitted throughout the night, causing a restless night’s sleep and an unpleasant odor.”

And the new product appears to be a hit, as she went on to say: “The bedding is doing exceptionally well, and we’re extremely delighted with the early results.”

“We know from speaking with our clients that bad flatulence at night can drive partners from their marital bed,” the business added.