As the company buckles to strike demands, John Deere workers are each given a $8,500 bonus.

In what appears to be a huge success for employees in their strike against the well-known agricultural machinery manufacturer, more than 10,000 John Deere employees will get a $8,500 incentive.

Employees of John Deere who are members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union voted decisively on Wednesday to agree to a contract with the company that will result in an immediate 10% wage raise.

The five-week strike put the company’s operations in jeopardy, with software engineers and computer programmers being relocated to manufacturing units.

Deere & Company, better known as John Deere, is a well-known manufacturer of agricultural machinery, as well as heavy equipment, forestry machinery, and other products.

On Wednesday, UAW members voted 61 percent to 39 percent in favor of a six-year contract. It comes after two previous failed accords.

Workers will receive a $8,500 signing bonus, a 20 percent wage hike over the course of the contract, and lump sum bonuses equal to 3% of pay in the second, fourth, and sixth years, in addition to the initial 10% raise.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) issued a statement on Wednesday praising the agreement and tying it to broader economic difficulties in the United States.

“After weeks of striking, UAW John Deere members ratified a groundbreaking agreement today, capturing the sentiment of a nation in pursuit of fairness in wages and benefits for workers,” the statement stated.

The walkout caused delays in the production of replacement components, which many American farmers rely on, and drove up the price of secondhand farm equipment to new highs. There were bidding wars for old tractors, which are an important component of farm equipment.

According to the union’s statement, UAW President Ray Curry congratulated members for “their willingness to sacrifice.”

“Members of the UAW John Deere didn’t simply band together; they seemed to band together the entire country in a fight for workplace justice. We are ecstatic for these UAW members and their families “Curry remarked.

Members had accomplished “a landmark contract,” according to UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, and had set “a new standard for workers not only within the UAW but around the country.”

