As the club closes ‘for the victims of spiking,’ there is a heartfelt message.

Following a series of recent spiking incidents, a city center club has stated it will close for the night in solidarity with people who are boycotting nighttime venues.

The Baa Bar on Fleet Street in Liverpool’s city center has announced that it would close for one night only.

It comes after an 18-year-old woman said she was ‘injected’ in a pub wait and couldn’t use her legs.

The closure will take place at the same time as Liverpool Big Night In, a nightclub boycott in response to a series of claimed occurrences.

“After careful thought, discussions with our partners, and feedback from our visitors, we have made the decision to close this evening,” a Baa Bar spokeswoman stated. We will continue to support everybody who comes to Baa Bar and our city.

“We care about spiking victims; we’re closing tonight for you.”

On October 19, shortly after midnight, an 18-year-old woman was waiting in a large line to get inside the club when she became ill.

The first-year University of Liverpool student said she lost all use of her legs when she exited the queue and stood to the side to get ill.

Her companion carried her part of the way home before they shared a taxi, but she didn’t realize what had happened until the next morning.

A red mark can be seen on the woman’s back in a photo obtained by The Washington Newsday, which she believes is where she was injected.

An investigation is underway, according to Merseyside Police, and CCTV, witness, and medical inquiries are being conducted.

The venue is aware of the event, according to a Baa Bar representative, and has submitted film to the authorities to aid with their investigation.

“We are quite concerned about the heightened threat of spikings and people being injected across the city,” they stated.

“Baa Bar was one of the first bars to adopt a no-search, no-entry policy to provide reassurance to our guests, and this has been very well welcomed..”

