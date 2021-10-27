As the clock ticks down to the deadline for a deal, the ‘Billionaire Tax’ causes new division among Democrats.

Democrats trying to reach an agreement on President Joe Biden’s spending plan have run into a new “billionaire tax” as a potential stumbling block.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) proposed a 20 percent tax on those earning more than $1 billion per year or more than $100 million per year for three years in a row. The new tax would be levied on any gains made by billionaires on their assets. For example, a billionaire who owns stock that appreciates in value must pay tax on the gain whether the asset is sold or not. There are just about 700 billionaires in the United States, out of a population of over 330 million people.

A number of House Democrats, including some who backed prior measures to raise taxes on companies and the affluent, have expressed opposition to the billionaire tax. The plan, according to Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), is “more of a stunt.” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) expressed displeasure with the bill’s additional proposals and debate, telling the site that the Senate “has to start saying yes or no on issues and quit f***ing talking.” The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass. ), told Fox Business that Wyden’s idea would be “a little more complicated” to implement than others. It’s also unclear whether moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who have consistently obstructed Biden’s agenda, will embrace the new tax package.

Earlier Democratic efforts to boost taxes on corporations and the rich were met with opposition from Sinema. When asked about the billionaire tax on Tuesday, Manchin remained silent, telling reporters that he had not “seen the wording on it.” Both moderate senators have backed a different proposal that would impose a minimum 15% tax rate on firms with annual revenues of $1 billion or more.

Democrats have until October 31 to establish a bipartisan agreement on their infrastructure measure and Biden’s spending package, which they intend to approve through the Senate’s budget reconciliation procedure. Meanwhile, the mere threat of a new tax on billionaires is said to have prompted some. This is a condensed version of the information.