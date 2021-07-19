As the clock hit midnight, we rushed to a Liverpool nightclub to see it reopen to cheers.

When the clock hit midnight, the throng outside GBar exploded in cheers as they were finally permitted into the venue to dance in a club for the first time since March 2020.

Almost all social contact restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic were eased Thursday, July 19, amid concerns about rising infection rates and hospitalizations as a result of Covid.

GBar was packed with people who had been waiting 16 months to dance at a club, 18-year-olds on their first night out, and even a man who had traveled all the way from Northern Ireland specifically for this occasion.

When the Covid limitations are lifted on July 19, vulnerable people will be thrown to the wolves.

Only a few hours before, club patrons were strictly instructed to remain seated at tables and would be reprimanded if they stood to dance.

Dean Alexander Taylor, flapping a fan in the air as he led the countdown in the queue, died on the yellow brick paving of Eberle Street in Liverpool city centre.

After being warned to sit down the night before when he started dancing to a song in a bar, the dancer said it feels liberating to finally be permitted to dance.

“Do you know when it’s been a really hot day and you get in bed and you finally take your socks off?” he told The Washington Newsday. That’s how I’m feeling. It’s like when you’re finally permitted to take off your socks in bed and you go, “Ooh.”

“Imagine sleeping in your bed with your socks on for almost a year. That’s how it felt to be forced to sit at a club.”

DJ Dave Bennett, 36, has worked at GBar since he was eighteen years old. Working in a club with social distancing and table service was ‘disappointing,’ he claimed.

"As a DJ, your goal is to come in, boost the energy in a room, and make people dance," Dave told The Washington Newsday.