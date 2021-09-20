As the city’s mosquito problem worsens, Covid-Hit NYC faces a West Nile Virus threat.

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is asking for increased measures to combat West Nile Virus as the city of New York continues to experience a “record-breaking” season.

Mosquitoes are most active in New York City from April through October, and the city has had a particularly difficult West Nile virus season this year. The health agency reported a “record-breaking 1,039 West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools” as of Sept. 13. This is significantly greater than the usual average of 309 positive mosquito pools, and it surpasses the previous high of 1,024 positive mosquito pools set in 2018.

The city government of New York stated, “This year’s warm, rainy weather may be contributing to these increased counts.”

According to the New York Daily News, Sen. Schumer called for more federal money and resources to help manage the mosquito population on Sunday. Schumer emphasized the threat that is co-occurring with the COVID-19 epidemic at a press conference, calling this year’s season “one of the worst mosquito seasons in recent memory.”

“For the past year, one thing has been on the spotlight, as it should have been, and that is, of course, COVID-19. However, there is another bug problem in New York that we must be aware of and combat so that it does not spread. According to amNY, Schumer said, “It’s this nasty critter.” He was carrying a photo of a mosquito. “What’s more alarming is that these mosquitoes may transfer the deadly West Nile virus, and here’s what’s even more alarming: they’ve discovered over a thousand pools that have West Nile virus.”

Climate change is impacting mosquito breeding, allowing them to spread past summer and maybe into fall, according to Schumer.

According to amNY, Schumer stated, “I am asking on the federal government to take a two-pronged strategy to deal with the possible West Nile virus danger that looms over our city,” and hoped that the federal government will help give “more resources.”

According to the New York Daily News, the senator also stated that he had written a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regal requesting a virtual conversation between the feds and municipal officials to address pesticides.

In 1999, the West Nile virus was discovered in New York State for the first time. Since then, the sickness has caused hundreds of human cases and dozens of deaths “statewide.”

