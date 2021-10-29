As the city debates whether or not to replace police, Minneapolis has fewer than 600 officers on duty.

Chief Medaria Arradondo of the Minneapolis Police Department stated the department was short almost 300 officers, or about a third of its total 888 authorized officers. After George Floyd’s death and huge protests against racial injustice in 2020, he portrayed Minneapolis as “flatlining,” with a significant officer deficit mostly caused by retirements, resignations, and disability leaves for post-traumatic stress disorder.

He urged residents to vote no on the new public safety unit, which will be on the ballot next week, citing concerns about the plans for the police department’s replacement being too ambiguous.

“To vote on a proposal to reimagine public safety without a concrete plan, implementation, or work direction — this is far too vital a time to wish and hope for the support that we so desperately need right now,” he told reporters. “I wasn’t expecting a robust, word-for-word plan, but at this point, I’d take a sketch on a napkin, and I haven’t seen either.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Arradondo said he didn’t know what the ballot issue would accomplish, but he was certain it wouldn’t stop police from having harmful confrontations with residents, assist attract and retain officers, or transform a cruel police culture, as detractors claim. He was especially concerned about phrasing in the ballot question that stated that the new agency would include police personnel “if required.” During the chief’s tenure, he and Mayor Jacob Frey have promoted a number of policy reforms aimed at reforming the department, including increased body camera compliance among officers and bans on “warrior-style” training, choke holds, and pretextual stops for minor violations.

Yes 4 Minneapolis, the political body that drafted the plan, chastised Arradondo for his attitude.

"One of many reasons exposed in Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo's news conference today, why structural reform is vital to keep the people of Minneapolis safe and to implement, is his campaigning in uniform, in plain defiance of the policy he himself authored last year."