As the Church Fights the Country’s Conversion Therapy Ban, the UK Ministry Fights Barclays Cancellation.

A nonprofit Christian conservative ministry and LGBTQ activists are fighting over the practice of conversion therapy, and Barclays Bank is at the core of it.

In Belfast, a court hearing is taking place, while in the UK, the government announced this week that it had extended the deadline for discussions on a proposed ban on the contentious practice.

Because of its support of men and women facing uncomfortable homosexual behavior who are willingly seeking change in their sexual preference, expression, and/or gender identity, Barclays opted to discontinue bank services for Core Issues Trust (CIT).

CIT is based in Northern Ireland and provides talk therapy, specifically “SAFE-T.” (Sexual Attraction Fluidity Exploration in Therapy).

Following the bank’s cancellation of the nonprofit’s account, the ministry’s CEO Mike Davidson filed a lawsuit against Barclays, demanding damages and claiming unlawful discrimination based on his Christian beliefs and political ideas. Christian Legal Centre, a nonprofit advocacy organisation affiliated with Christian Concern, is supporting him.

Barclays’ lawyers are attempting to get the case dismissed.

“We’re still looking for justice in this situation after two years.” In a statement, Davidson said, “Barclays Bank has exhibited a troubling lack of care or remorse for the impact this has had on our ministry and the precedent this potentially sets for other businesses.” The lawsuit began in July 2020, according to Davidson. “Can you image the uproar if an LGBT organization was handled this way?” During that time, CIT is said to have received over 300 nuisance phone calls and other intimidating messages from LGBTQ activists, as well as a threatening text to Davidson expressing the wish to rape and kill his staff’s family members.

“As a result of the coordinated campaign, our ministry has been put under a lot of pressure, and major service providers have had to terminate their services, which we consider discriminatory,” Davidson said. He claimed that the occurrences occurred before the government’s intention to outlaw “conversion therapy.”

“If a social media mob can force a bank to close a Christian ministry’s account, then biblically loyal Christian ministries have nowhere to go,” he continued.

"For well over a decade, LGBT activists have been spewing venom at Core Issues Trust," stated Williams, CEO of Christian Concern.