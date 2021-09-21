As the Channel 4 show returns, fans of the Great British Bake Off all have the same question.

As the first contender was removed from the competition, Great British Bake Off fans were all asking the same thing.

The show’s famed tent welcomed back judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, as well as presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, for another round of signature, technical, and showstopper bakes.

Twelve new contenders were presented, including a Metropolitan Police detective, a retired nurse, and an IT specialist, however one had to leave.

Fans of the Great British Bake Off already know who won the competition.

Tom from Kent was the first competitor to be evicted tonight, however several viewers were perplexed as to why other contenders were not eliminated.

This came after Tom’s distinctive swiss rolls were described by judge Prue as “not at all horrible,” and he finished fifth out of 12 in the technical.

Amanda finished last in the technical, and Jairzeno delivered a dish of mushy mini buns.

Tom’s demise came in the finale, when he ran out of time building his music hall.

Fans, on the other hand, believed he deserved a second shot, with some even wondering why he was eliminated.

“Tom obviously shouldn’t have gone,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“That’s a little harsh,” Jason wrote. #GBBO Tom wasn’t the best, but there were a couple worse.”

“Nooo not Tom,” India stated emphatically.

“Tom, are you going over Amanda?” Tom inquired. How? Amanda hardly scratched the surface of the Showstopper brief, and her first two attempts were a disaster.”

“Tom leaving???” Madz wondered. “Are you serious?”

“Tom didn’t seem that bad??,” LJB tweeted.

“TOM WAS ROBBED,” Matt added.

“Ah Tom #GBBO was surprised it was you,” Sally wrote.