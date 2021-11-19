As the CDC considers final approval, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots clear one FDA hurdle.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration gave Moderna and Pfizer permission to offer the COVID booster vaccine to adults in the United States. The decision comes weeks after experts turned down the Biden administration’s proposal to make them available on Sept. 20 due to a lack of evidence to establish the necessity for a third dose.

The move comes after data released earlier this month revealed that the efficiency of the COVID vaccination deteriorates over time. According to CNBC, Pfizer’s effectiveness dropped from 86 percent to 43 percent, while Moderna’s dropped from 89 percent to 58 percent.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House senior medical advisor, recommended all individuals 18 and older to obtain a third dosage of the vaccine on Thursday, prior to the FDA’s announcement.

According to The Hill, he told MSNBC that “vaccine efficacy wanes over several months,” but that Pfizer’s shot is “still a very, very effective vaccine.”

Fauci cited research from Israel and the United Kingdom that showed the booster shot significantly increased protection against infection and hospitalization.

The vaccines will be distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will have to approve the booster dosages before patients can start getting their shots.

The decision to administer the extra vaccine comes at a time when the number of cases and hospitalizations is rising across the country. Medical experts have questioned whether the vaccine should be made widely available in the United States, with the World Health Organization arguing that it should be given to developing countries first.

Vaccinating people in impoverished countries, according to the WHO, avoids the emergence of a new strain or outbreak.

According to the CDC, 68.8% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58.9% of those who are eligible have received all three doses.