As the cast of Coronation Street has Christmas lunch together, a star from the show gives a sneak glimpse.

The stars of Coronation Street were treated to a Christmas lunch and were given a behind-the-scenes look at what their employees do.

Alexandra Mardell, who portrays Emma in the ITV serial, documented the feast on social media, which included three delectable meals.

“Christmas lunch game is strong at Coronation Street,” Alexandra stated in a video shared on her Instagram account.

The video showed a pate appetizer with an artisan breadstick and a beautifully prepared salad, followed by a Christmas dinner with all the fixings.

A slice of Christmas pudding topped with a golden coin was included in a follow-up shot titled “3rd course!!!.”

The legendary TV set is getting into the holiday spirit, with showrunners posting a Christmas countdown on Instagram.

Every day, a new “door” appears, with a new Corrie celebrity – or some vintage throwback photographs – behind it.

One post presented a collection of images of several well-loved families celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve over the years.

The photos feature iconic characters like Ashley Peacock, Mike Baldwin, and Bet Lynch, but it was a more familiar figure that caught the attention of many soap fans.

“David Platt has changed so much and yet looks precisely the same,” mollyzzzzaa11 commented.

“David Platt never changes, does he?” said funkym0och.

“That’s the Christmas that David outed Audrey and Bill,” selinapops wrote, using two cry-laughing emojis.