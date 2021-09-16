As the Cash-for-Honors Scandal spreads, Prince Charles loses a third member of his staff.

After a third resignation at his charity over cash-for-honors claims, Prince Charles has been accused of allowing allies to “fall on their swords.”

The Prince’s Foundation has been accused by British publications of offering a Saudi billionaire assistance in receiving a knighthood and citizenship in exchange for donations.

A third senior person, Chris Martin, executive director (development), has temporarily stepped away in the aftermath of the controversy, according to a source.

The prince also sent a letter proposing to meet Russian investor Dmitry Leus in exchange for a $1.4 million (£1 million) gift, but the money was eventually returned due to ethical concerns, according to The Sunday Times.

The matter was investigated by Scotland’s charity regulator, and Charles and the foundation’s chief executive were reported to the police over the knighthood allegations.

Norman Baker, a former UK government minister for crime prevention, said of the escalating scandal, “The chickens are coming home to roost.” It’s simply not plausible for Prince Charles to maintain that he has no knowledge of the situation. Instead of cowering behind others and letting them fall on their swords, he should man up and take some responsibility.”

Former valet and chief executive Michael Fawcett quit over two weeks ago, and the chairman of the Prince’s Foundation, Douglas Connell, did the same yesterday.

“I am both astonished and appalled by newspaper suggestions that rogue activities of various kinds may have occurred both inside and outside the Prince’s Foundation,” Connell stated. I and other board members had no knowledge of any such behavior, and we have initiated a thorough and independent investigation.

“In my opinion, the person in charge of any organization should take responsibility if severe misconduct appears to have occurred within it. I feel that accepting that responsibility and stepping down from the chair is the best course of action. As a result, I am resigning as chair of the Prince’s Foundation today.”

Connell’s retirement comes roughly two weeks after Michael Fawcett, the foundation’s chief executive, stepped down pending an internal inquiry. It was Fawcett’s third resignation from Charles’ service, although the prince pulled him back after the previous two. This is a condensed version of the information.